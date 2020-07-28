Community college begins admissions

The Greater Chennai Corporation Community College in Alwarpet has begun admissions for the 2020-21 academic year. According to a release, the college offers one-year programmes, which include IMA-certified diploma for persons training to become health assistants, OT technicians, dialysis technicians, radiology technicians and lab technicians.

Candidates who have passed Class 10 can apply.

For students who have either cleared or not cleared the Class 10 exams, the college offers part-time courses in basic communication skills in English and computer software, along with Tally ERP9. For details, call 9840393630.