Community bats for a cracker-free festival

03 November 2021 10:46 IST

Jain Sangh has planned gifts for children staying away from fireworks. Acts of giving are promoted

Amidst shopping for crackers and sweets, a clutch of residents is spreading the message of a cracker-free Deepavali and discussing acts of kindness through WhatsApp.

Under a programme called “Pathshala” that is run by the Jain Sangh, ahead of Deepavali, families take part in a cracker-free campaign where they are given declaration forms to sign, assigned tasks to be done and rewarded points based on their outcome.

Antriksh Tatia, a volunteer with Jain Sangh, notes that the community celebrates Deepavali as they believe that is the day Lord Mahivira attained salvation. Diyas are lit but needless extravaganza is shunned. Messages on how crackers are harmful to the environment, animals and birds are posted.

These initiatives are run independently by various centres, which could be at a prayer hall or a temple in a locality. Antriksh says these interactive events run from mid-June and ends 15 days after Deepavali.

The host of activities gets more exciting as the festival approaches and people come to redeem their points. “Since the last few years, we have high-end gifts such as bicycle and play stations given to top scorers,” says Antriksh. He says no one goes disappointed as stationery or books are given as consolation prizes.

“Nobody goes around micromanaging the participants; it is run on the basis of trust and supervised by someone in the family,” he says.

The bigger objective of these events is to inculcate the habit of giving and to show respect to all creatures. People are encouraged to visit the goshala. “We have special kits planned months in advance to be given to the housemaid and other community workers,” says Antriksh, adding that such acts are inculcated from a young age.

He says people look forward to these events, and Vepery, Kilpauk and Sowcarpet are three centres that witnesses maximum participation every year.