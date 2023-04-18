Community-based cancer screening to be undertaken in four districts

April 18, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Community-based cancer screening will be taken up in Erode, Tirupattur, Kanniyakumari and Ranipet districts at a cost of ₹3.31 crore this year, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The Minister said the number of cancer cases was high in Erode, Kanniyakumari and Ranipet, and Ranipet was among the most-polluted cities in the world. The screening would be carried out at the health and wellness centres and health sub-centres through mid-level health providers. To facilitate early detection and treatment for blood-related disorders such as sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia among the tribal population, a community-based screening programme for detection of haemoglobinopathy would be implemented for those living in tribal areas for three years. Life-saving drugs for persons with haemophilia, thalassemia and other haemoglobinopathies would be made available at all government medical college hospitals and district headquarters hospitals at a cost of ₹40 crore. For the first time in the State, the Health Department would create a State-level registry for Type 1 diabetes.

The Minister made 106 announcements for the Health Department. He said infrastructure for government medical college hospitals, government hospitals, primary health centres and health sub-centres, among others, would be made available at a cost of ₹917.68 crore. Equipment would be provided at a cost of ₹298.95 crore, and integrated laboratory facilities, consumables and laboratory equipment at a cost of ₹304.12 crore.

Under the Innuyir Kappom-Nammai Kakkum 48 scheme, critical care blocks with 50 beds each would be established at four government institutions at a cost of ₹95 crore. A 100-bed critical care block would come up at the Government Royapettah Hospital at a cost of ₹40.05 crore. He said the government would spend ₹43.41 crore for maternal and child health services, including for setting up intensive care units. The upcoming Kalaignar Memorial Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Guindy would get equipment worth ₹146.52 crore.

Two CCTV cameras would be installed in each of the 2,286 PHCs at a cost of ₹10.17 crore, the Minister added.