ADVERTISEMENT

Communities demand short course drug-resistant TB regimen, TPT

March 23, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Global Coalition of Tuberculosis Advocates urges the Prime Minister to include the WHO-recommended short course drug-resistant TB regimen BPal/BPaLM and TB Preventive Treatment (TPT) in the Indian TB treatment guidelines

The Hindu Bureau

The Global Coalition of Tuberculosis Advocates (GCTA) along with TB survivors and those affected by TB has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to announce the World Health Organisation recommended short course drug-resistant TB regimen BPal/BPaLM and TB Preventive Treatment (TPT) into the Indian TB treatment guidelines.

As a lead up to World TB Day, which is observed on March 24, the letter led by GCTA and signed by 615 persons, including TB survivors, people affected by TB, and doctors treating people with TB, was sent to the Prime Minister urging him to leverage the date to announce the regimen.

The shorter BPaL/BPaLM regimen, which comprises Bedaquiline, Pretomanid, Linezolid and Moxifloxacin, has higher efficacy, dramatically reduced side effects and shortens the duration of treatment to six months when compared with the 18-month conventional treatment for drug-resistant TB, according to a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The conventional treatment has an efficacy of less than 60% while studies show that BPaL/BPaLM regimen has an efficacy of over 90%. The shorter, safer regimen will transform the lives of people living with drug-resistant TB.

Through the letter, they have asked for a rapid scale up of TB Preventive Treatment with Isoniazid and Rifapentine, once a week for 12 weeks or daily dose for one month. This can serve as a cornerstone in India’s ambitious goal of eliminating TB by 2025.

Blessina Kumar, GCTA, said that a people-centred response means ensuring the best possible care and support. Holding back better treatment options goes against this approach, according to the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US