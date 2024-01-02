Common ticketing for multi-mode public transport coming soon

January 02, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST

The lack of unified ticketing for various modes of public transport has been a worry for thousands of commuters in Chennai who want to travel seamlessly in suburban trains, Metro Rail, and buses.

The demand for such a system has been pending since the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) was constituted over a decade ago. Now, the CUMTA is integrating the tickets for various modes of public transport through the common digital payment system. Tenders will soon be floated.

CUMTA special officer I. Jayakumar says the CUMTA’s common ticket card, called the Journey Planner-cum-Integrated Ticketing in Chennai Metropolitan Area, will help the commuters reach the last-mile destination fast and cheap.

Citing a study conducted for commissioning the system, Mr. Jayakumar says that nearly 46.25 lakh commuters use the different modes of public transport. The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), Southern Railway, and Chennai Metro Rail have independent ticketing systems.

At present, Metro Rail has two corridors running to a length of nearly 120 kilometres, and Southern Railway operates four sections, including the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), to a length of 308 km. Both have digital ticketing system. The MTC operates bus services on more than 620 routes, but it has no digital mode of ticketing.

Paper tickets

While Metro Rail uses various digital systems, including QR code, to issue tickets, Southern Railway issues manual as well as paperless tickets through the Unreserved Ticketing System and QR code. The MTC issues only paper tickets on its buses.

In Mumbai and Bengaluru, commuters can travel in buses and Metro with the integrated tickets. The CUMTA will roll out a system through the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) tool. It will provide the commuters with the last-mile connectivity, which is lacking in Bengaluru and Mumbai, Mr. Jayakumar claims.

The MaaS tool, developed by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), has five major indicators — travel behaviour; system integration; policy readiness; market potential; and data availability — for integrating the ticketing systems of independent public transport operators.

Based on the MaaS tool of automatic fare collection (AFC), cashless ticket system, and intermodal option, the CUMTA studied the readiness among the public transport operators and found Metro to be the only one that had implemented the three mechanisms. Southern Railway did not implement AFC and intermodal option. The MTC did not implement any of the three systems.

Workflow study

The CUMTA also carried out a workflow study of a passenger, travelling from Ennore to Guduvanchery, by taking a suburban train from Ennore to Central (₹5), Metro Rail from Central to the airport (₹40), and a MTC bus from the airport to Guduvanchery (₹31) through the QR code. The study also generated management information system reports suggesting steps for a smooth and seamless travel in all the three modes.

Mr. Jayakumar says the CUMTA conducted a market study with both private and government players involved in the digital ticketing system — including the Centre for Railway Information Systems and IIT Madras — to understand the capital and operational expenditures required for bringing the integrated ticketing system to Chennai.

The only hurdle to the implementation of the common ticketing mechanism was bringing on board Southern Railway for the purchase of suburban train tickets. As the Railways is a Central government institution, its digital system is powered by the Centre for Railway Information Systems.

Mr. Jayakumar, who served as a railway officer, took up the issue with Southern Railway and the Railway Board for sanction of the QR-based ticketing system for integrated travel. The approval letter came from the Railway Board in September last. The request letter also sought sharing of software development kit with the CRIS, relaxation in the one-hour journey commencement policy, and maximising the geo-fencing in the Unreserved Ticketing System.

The letter from the Railway Board directed Southern Railway to have detailed discussions for finalising the financial and commercial proposals.

Mr. Jayakumar says a detailed proposal for revenue-sharing was completed and sent to the Railway Board, which could accord sanction in the coming weeks.

“The CUMTA will soon float a tender for choosing a contractor for creating the integrated ticketing mechanism. By then, the approval will have been received from the Railways,” he says.

Fare-share policy sought

While the integrated ticketing system is a welcome move, the commuters’ demand for a fare-share policy will not be available in it. “In the integrated ticketing system, the fare of the different modes of travel will remain the same. Fare-sharing will happen, but will take a few more years,” he clarifies.

Welcoming the integration of the ticketing systems, consumer activist T. Sadagopan says that though it will be without fare-sharing, it will still be a boon to commuters. “The office-goers using the MRTS service (truncated till Chintadripet) and bound for Avadi and Tiruvallur from Central are facing difficulties in buses that are halted for issuing tickets. This leads to a delay in commuters reaching the stations to board the local fast specials in the evenings,” he points out.

