Commodore Kapil Mehta takes charge as Commanding Officer of INS Rajali  

December 21, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

He is a naval rotary-wing pilot, qualified on both French Alouette and British Westland Seaking Helicopters

The Hindu Bureau

Commodore Kapil Mehta took over from Commodore R.Vinod Kumar, as Commanding Officer of INS Rajali (Arakkonam), on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a Defence press release, Commodore Kapil Mehta, an alumnus of Naval Academy, Goa and a post-graduate from the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, assumed command of this strategic Air Base of the Eastern Naval Command. He is also an alumnus of Naval War College, Goa and National Defence College, New Delhi.

The officer was commissioned in the Navy on January 1, 1995. He is a naval rotary-wing pilot, qualified on both French Alouette and British Westland Seaking Helicopters. He is also a Qualified Flight Instructor (QFI) and has flown extensively from all decks and Aircraft Carriers of the Navy and has over 2200 hours of flying experience. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He has held various Command, Staff and Instructional appointments, both onboard and ashore. His important appointments onboard include Executive Officer of frontline stealth frigate INS Trishul and INS Vinash and Commanding Officer of stealth frigate INS Shivalik, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US