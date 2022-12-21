  1. EPaper
Commodore Kapil Mehta takes charge as Commanding Officer of INS Rajali  

He is a naval rotary-wing pilot, qualified on both French Alouette and British Westland Seaking Helicopters

December 21, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Commodore Kapil Mehta took over from Commodore R.Vinod Kumar, as Commanding Officer of INS Rajali (Arakkonam), on Wednesday.

According to a Defence press release, Commodore Kapil Mehta, an alumnus of Naval Academy, Goa and a post-graduate from the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, assumed command of this strategic Air Base of the Eastern Naval Command. He is also an alumnus of Naval War College, Goa and National Defence College, New Delhi.

The officer was commissioned in the Navy on January 1, 1995. He is a naval rotary-wing pilot, qualified on both French Alouette and British Westland Seaking Helicopters. He is also a Qualified Flight Instructor (QFI) and has flown extensively from all decks and Aircraft Carriers of the Navy and has over 2200 hours of flying experience. 

He has held various Command, Staff and Instructional appointments, both onboard and ashore. His important appointments onboard include Executive Officer of frontline stealth frigate INS Trishul and INS Vinash and Commanding Officer of stealth frigate INS Shivalik, the release said.

