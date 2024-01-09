Committee to study CCTV footages in 145 police stations in the city to prevent custodial deaths

January 09, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The district-level oversight committee will start studying CCTV footages in 145 police stations in the city.

The committee headed by Chennai Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade held a meeting in Ripon Buildings in the presence of Mayor R.Priya on Tuesday and ordered police officials to submit a report every month about the CCTV footages.

Police officials who participated in the meeting said each police station in Chennai has installed six CCTV cameras. Following the Supreme Court order on installation of security cameras at all police stations and offices of investigating agencies which conduct interrogations and have the power to arrest, the committee will study the footages in order to prevent deaths in custody.

The committee will study the CCTV camera footages and periodically publish a report about its observations. Each of the 145 police stations will also disclose the exact position of CCTV cameras and the condition of the cameras, besides checking if the cameras were functional.

The police officials will also disclose whether the CCTV cameras have recording facilities and the data about the hours of recording by the cameras. The compliance affidavits and action taken reports will disclose comprehensive information about the recording. The committee will also focus on installation of CCTV cameras, monitoring and maintenance of the facilities, officials said.