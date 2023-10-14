Committee formed to study ecological impact of Parandur airport will submit report soon

October 14, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The high-level committee formed to examine the hydrogeological and other related issues concerning the construction of the second airport for the city at Parandur will be submitted to the State government within three weeks, sources said.

Soon after the plan to build the airport was announced in July last year, environmental activists, residents, and farmers in and around Parandur village have impressed upon the State government to give up the location as it is likely to negatively impact the environment in the neighbouring locations.

This prompted the State government to constitute a high-level committee earlier this year, and this seven-member team was tasked with looking into the possible issues that will stem from building the airport and solutions for the same. The team visited the villages and waterbodies in and around Parandur a few times over the past few months and examined the region’s groundwater and flood levels and rainfall patterns and data over the last few decades.

“Though there are a lot of waterbodies in and around Parandur area, we have found that there are ways to prevent flooding. We have provided detailed recommendations about mitigation measures to be taken to avoid flooding and irrigation methods to conserve water. While there are challenges, we have provided techniques to ensure the airport can be built without damaging the environment. About 80% of the report has been finished. The final touches are being given now. The report will be submitted by the end of this month or in the first week of next month,” a source said.

Meanwhile, the consultant, Louis Berger, has been carrying out a detailed techno-economic report as well for the Parandur airport, which is coming up over 4,791 acres of land at an estimated cost of ₹20,000 crore.