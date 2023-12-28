ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner’s pat for team tracing and arresting suspect who was in hiding

December 28, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Commissioner of Police,  Sandeep Rai Rathore on Wednesday appreciated a police team who arrested an absconding accused in a murder case Nolambur.  

Police said T.Jagan, 49, was living in an apartment at Dr.Gurusamy Road, Nolambur. He was running a fish shop at Reddypalayam, Mugappair.  On September 5 of this year, when Jagan was in the shop, some unidentified persons who came there, attacked and murdered Jagan with knives and fled in a car. He was reportedly murdered in Nolambur by the gang following enmity that started over a temple festival in 2015 in Tiruvarur District. Based on the complaint filed by Jagan’s wife Kalpana,  Nolambur Police  arrested five persons while one was absconding.

A special team on Sunday arrested Mari alias Azhikudi Mari, 37, of Thoothukudi district who was hiding on the top of a hill in Sunnamkoi village, Malkangiri District, Odisha State.

CONNECT WITH US