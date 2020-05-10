Chennai

Commissioner urges migrants to stay calm

A word of assurance: Chennai’s Commissioner of Police A.K. Viswanathan interacting with the migrant workers at a facility in Pallavaram on Sunday.

‘Steps taken for your journey home’

Commissioner of Police A.K. Viswanathan on Sunday assured migrant workers of facilitating their return to their home States.

Accompanied by senior police officials, Mr. Viswanathan visited a shed where migrant workers were staying on Old Trunk Road, Pallavaram, and heard their grievances.

Addressing them, Mr. Viswanathan said the workers had to face certain inconvenience because of lockdown.

“Hopefully from Monday, you can leave for your native places. Arrangements are on. So stay calm until then. You can reach home within three or four days,” he said asking them not create any problem till then.

The Commissioner also visited the Armed Police constables at an isolation camp in St. Thomas Mount and heard their grievances. They had been isolated after they came in contact with positive patients.

“Every policeman is very important in this time of crisis. We are all working hard and have earned good name among public. About 70 policemen have had COVID-19 so far. Stay safe,” he told them.

Later, he inspected arrangements at COVID care centre in Chennai Trade Centre and the isolation centre in IIT-Madras.

