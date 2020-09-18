Commissioner reassures families of deceased police personnel

Financial aid distributed to 96 children

Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Thursday said the department would take care of the families of deceased personnel.

Mr. Aggarwal was distributing financial assistance to 96 children of deceased police personnel at Rajarathinam Stadium here.

The financial assistance of ₹10.75 lakh was extended by Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) which has businessmen, industrialists, knowledge workers and professionals as its members.

Mr. Aggarwal said: “The families of deceased police personnel are part of us. We will be always with you and willing to help you.”

He said several initiatives had been taken to ensure welfare of police personnel and their families and pointed out that 123 wards of police personnel were admitted into courses and colleges on their choice at the initiative of police officers recently.

He added that two community halls were built in the city.

Senior officers regularly visited police quarters and committees had been formed to ensure that all facilities were provided and hygiene was maintained, Mr. Aggarwal said.

The Commissioner told presspersons that efforts were on to reform the juveniles and first-time offenders and all deputy commissioners were preparing a list. He said they had been conducting meetings with juveniles and first-time offenders to study the requirement to change their lives.