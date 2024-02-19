Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety tells private omni buses to board passengers only at three places

February 19, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety has warned of strict action against private omni bus operators if they are found picking up passengers in places other than the three designated bus stoppages.

In a circular issued on Monday, the Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety cited the Madras High Court order issued while hearing the private omni bus operators who had gone to court against the earlier circular issued on February 13, to allow boarding of passengers bound for southern destinations of the State only at three places — Porur and Surapet toll plazas functioning on the Outer Ring Road and the newly-opened Kilambakkam bus terminus.

The circular has pointed out that necessary changes have to be made in the pre-booking websites of Red Bus and Abhi Bus mentioning the three boarding points in order that the passengers are not confused about the stoppages in any other places. In case, complaints are received regarding the private omni bus operators’ or pre-booking websites’ failure to comply with the order of the Madras High Court, a contempt would be filed, the circular said.

Earlier, the Transport Department had asked the private omni buses bound for southern districts operating from the Koyambedu bus terminus to shift to the Kilambakkam bus terminus. The private omni bus operators had filed a petition in the Madras High Court which confirmed stoppages at the two toll plazas of Porur and Surapet.