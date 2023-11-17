Commissioner of Police reviews project for reformation of young offenders 

November 17, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Wednesday reviewed a pilot project which was launched for the rehabilitation of young offenders under 24 years.

A year ago, P. N. Prakash, the then Judge of the Madras High Court and the then Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police inaugurated the ‘Personality Attitude Reformation Assistance Venture Affirming Identity’ (PARAVAI), a pilot project to mend and rehabilitate youth below 24 years who were involved in petty crimes and lodged in Saidapet Sub-Prison and to give vocational training and counselling to enable them to come up in their life.

The prime objectives of this pilot project are to give psychiatric counselling to youths below 24 years, who committed a criminal act for the first time; to give counselling to family members of such youths; special counselling to youths who are addicted to liquor, ganja and other narcotic substances.

The Joint Commissioner of Police, South Zone has been nominated as Supervisory Officer for this project. Thirty police ranges, comprising one Inspector of Police, one SI of Police and 30 policemen are monitoring the effective functioning of this project. One officer each has been nominated from the prison department, social welfare department, State legal services, employment and training department, psychiatric hospital to coordinate with the Police Department besides PRISM, an NGO, to give counselling and training.

Retired Judge P.N.Prakash and Mr. Rathore participated at the stakeholders review meeting held on Wednesday at the Police Commissioner’s office.

