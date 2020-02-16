Commissioner meets CM, Islamic outfit leaders

Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan on Saturday called on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and apprised him of the law and order situation following police action on anti-CAA protesters in Old Washermanpet on Friday and subsequent protests in the city.

Mr. Viswanathan visited Joint Commissioner of Police B. Vijayakumari at Apollo Hospitals. She was injured in stone throwing while handling protesters in Washermanpet on Friday.

The Commissioner visited three other police personnel — Rajamangalam police inspector Rajkumar and woman constables Kala and Udaykumari — at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

Talking to mediapersons, Mr. Viswanathan said, “My appeal to public is to keep peace, which is important. Please avoid any instigating or abusive posts over social media. Tamil Nadu is a State where people follow law and order and they should continue the tradition.”

He also held a meeting with leaders of Islamic outfits on Saturday night and appealed to them to withdraw protest at Old Washermanpet and other places.

He sought their cooperation for maintenance of peace in the city. MMK leader M.H. Jawaharilluha said, “We told him that it was a spontaneous protest by the people and was not held by any organisation.We told him to convince the government to pass a resolution against CAA and NRC. He assured us of conveying the message to the CM.”