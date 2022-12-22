Commissioner holds grievance redress meet for police personnel 

December 22, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal receiving petitions from police personnel at a grievance redress meet in Chennai.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Thursday held a grievance redress programme for police personnel and received over 250 petitions from them. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Ungal Thoguthuyil Muthalamaichar (Chief Minister in Your Constituency), the Commissioner of Police, accompanied by Additional Commissioner J. Loganathan, listened patiently to the police personnel who came with petitions at the Rajarathinam Stadium and ordered immediate solution to their grievances. 

Mr. Loganathan said initially, the programme was conducted in October last year and of the 1,682 petitions received, 1,448 were disposed of. In the second phase of the programme held in December last year, 784 of the 1,010 petitions were disposed of and follow-up action was being taken on 226 representations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Many petitions pertained to transfers, salary issues connected with punishments, request for quarters and other specific issues, Mr. Loganathan added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US