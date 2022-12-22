Commissioner holds grievance redress meet for police personnel 

December 22, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Thursday held a grievance redress programme for police personnel and received over 250 petitions from them.

Ungal Thoguthuyil Muthalamaichar (Chief Minister in Your Constituency), the Commissioner of Police, accompanied by Additional Commissioner J. Loganathan, listened patiently to the police personnel who came with petitions at the Rajarathinam Stadium and ordered immediate solution to their grievances.

Mr. Loganathan said initially, the programme was conducted in October last year and of the 1,682 petitions received, 1,448 were disposed of. In the second phase of the programme held in December last year, 784 of the 1,010 petitions were disposed of and follow-up action was being taken on 226 representations.

Many petitions pertained to transfers, salary issues connected with punishments, request for quarters and other specific issues, Mr. Loganathan added.