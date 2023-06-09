Commissioner holds grievance redress camp for police personnel

June 09, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Friday held a grievance redress camp for police personnel and received over 328 petitions from them.

At Rajarathinam Stadium, the Commissioner heard patiently the police personnel who came with petitions relating to requests for transfer, pay anomaly, commuting and other grievances. He ordered immediate solutions to their grievances.

Mr. Jiwal said police personnel could meet him at his office if they had a grievance.

In this year, action was taken on 634 of the 830 petitions received. Senior officers were instructed to expedite further action on the remaining petitions.

Photo by Ragu