HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner holds grievance redress camp for police personnel

June 09, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal receiving petition from the police personnel at Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal receiving petition from the police personnel at Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Friday held a grievance redress camp for police personnel and received over 328 petitions from them.

At Rajarathinam Stadium, the Commissioner heard patiently the police personnel who came with petitions relating to requests for transfer, pay anomaly, commuting and other grievances.  He ordered immediate solutions to their grievances. 

Mr. Jiwal said police personnel could meet him at his office if they had a grievance. 

In this year, action was taken on 634 of the 830 petitions received. Senior officers were instructed to expedite further action on the remaining petitions.

Photo by Ragu

Related Topics

Chennai / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.