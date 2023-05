Commissioner conducts surprise inspection in Sholinganallur

May 18, 2023 05:47 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan conducted a surprise early morning inspection of conservancy and mosquito eradication work at Kannagi Nagar in Sholinganallur zone on Wednesday. He gave instructions to ensure that potholes and manholes are repaired, damages to storm-water drain covers to be rectified at the earliest, garbage disposal and collection to happen efficiently, and more focus on mosquito control activities. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.