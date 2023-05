May 18, 2023 05:47 am | Updated 05:47 am IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan conducted a surprise early morning inspection of conservancy and mosquito eradication work at Kannagi Nagar in Sholinganallur zone on Wednesday. He gave instructions to ensure that potholes and manholes are repaired, damages to storm-water drain covers to be rectified at the earliest, garbage disposal and collection to happen efficiently, and more focus on mosquito control activities.