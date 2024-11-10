Commercial vehicles parked near school at Ashok Nagar inconvenience students

The Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School, run by the Greater Chennai Corporation, is located at the junction of 9th Avenue and 54th Street at Ashok Nagar. 9th Avenue is a congested road, which houses several shops. Commercial vehicles are being parked outside the compound wall of the school.

This poses severe hardship to parents dropping their children at the school at peak hours. The unauthorised parking also blocks the traffic at morning and evening hours as parents coming in vehicles wait outside. The school management has lodged complaints with the traffic police. The parents request the traffic police to take suitable action.

T. Thiagarajan, Ashok Nagar.

Traffic police responds:

A senior traffic police official says complaints have been received through the social media and the Ashok Nagar traffic police have visited the spot and asked the owners to remove their vehicles. They have also warned the owners of seizure of their vehicles.

Drug awareness

As students are forced to excel in academics and competitive exams, they are misguided to take drugs to ease the pressure on them. Drugs are being seized regularly from school and college students. It would be helpful if the police conducted regular awareness programmes for the students.

Shreenithi Harikrishnan, Nungambakkam.

