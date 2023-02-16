ADVERTISEMENT

Commercial sex racket busted, three arrested and 10 women rescued 

February 16, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have rescued 10 women from commercial sex racket at Vadapalani and Velachery and arrested three persons.

The Anti-Vice Squad monitored movements around a private lodge in Kanagappa Street, Vadapalani on Wednesday following a tip-off and confirmed that the premises was used for commercial sex.

A group of policewomen raided the premises and arrested K. Manikandan, 45, of Krishnagiri district and lodge manager Kanaidhas, 28, of Tripura. Seven women were rescued from the premises. 

Similarly, Velachery police raided a house in Kamarajar Street, Baby Nagar and rescued three women. The accused, M. Rajendran, 29 of Nagapattinam district, was arrested.

