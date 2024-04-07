Commercial property being built at T. Nagar residential zone inconveniences residents

April 07, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST

Raman Street near Pondy Bazaar at T. Nagar is a residential colony having many residential apartments. The residents have been spending sleepless nights in the past few months, owing to the noise caused by construction on a commercial building site.

The residents requested the contractor to avoid the work at night, but in vain. So, they lodged a complaint with the Greater Chennai Police and other government agencies. They have also sent a petition to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), with a copy marked to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). But the construction has not stopped at night, inconveniencing senior citizens as well as children.

Recently, the Madras High Court came down heavily on the TNPCB in a case of noise pollution caused in a residential locality.

V.S. Jayaraman, T. Nagar.

CMDA official responds:

A senior official of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) says the complaint has been noted and steps will be taken to serve notice on the contractor.

‘Speed up work’

Residents of 7th Avenue of Ashok Nagar faced severe hardship because of rainwater stagnation during Cyclone Michaung in December last. The Greater Chennai Corporation has started the construction of a storm water drain in the locality, but the work is tardy. The residents want the project completed before the monsoon to prevent flooding of the locality.

M. Aruldoss, Ashok Nagar.

