GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Commercial property being built at T. Nagar residential zone inconveniences residents

April 07, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Raman Street near Pondy Bazaar at T. Nagar is a residential colony having many residential apartments. The residents have been spending sleepless nights in the past few months, owing to the noise caused by construction on a commercial building site.

The residents requested the contractor to avoid the work at night, but in vain. So, they lodged a complaint with the Greater Chennai Police and other government agencies. They have also sent a petition to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), with a copy marked to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). But the construction has not stopped at night, inconveniencing senior citizens as well as children.

Recently, the Madras High Court came down heavily on the TNPCB in a case of noise pollution caused in a residential locality.

V.S. Jayaraman, T. Nagar.

CMDA official responds:

A senior official of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) says the complaint has been noted and steps will be taken to serve notice on the contractor.

‘Speed up work’

Residents of 7th Avenue of Ashok Nagar faced severe hardship because of rainwater stagnation during Cyclone Michaung in December last. The Greater Chennai Corporation has started the construction of a storm water drain in the locality, but the work is tardy. The residents want the project completed before the monsoon to prevent flooding of the locality.

M. Aruldoss, Ashok Nagar.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.