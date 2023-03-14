Commercial fleet owners not keen on migrating to e-vehicles due to poor facilities, finds study

March 14, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the context of the State government announcing the new Electric Vehicles (EVs) Policy 2023, released by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and offering various incentives, a consumer survey done in the key cities of Tamil Nadu reveals apprehensions among commercial fleet owners to migrate to e-vehicles from fuel engines.

The consumer perception survey done by Climate Trends in association with Clean Mobility Shift throws light on the awareness and policy support needed and the growth of charging infrastructure being key for driving the growth of EVs in the State. The survey, carried out in cities including Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore, was released at an event organised in the city on Tuesday.

S. Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department, in his address, cited the early survey had helped in the framing of the new EV policy. He said with the State being the home to the largest commercial vehicle financing industry in the country, the findings show a lot more work had to be done through the introduction of attractive financing mechanisms to catalyse the adoption of EVs.

The consumer survey conducted with 1,366 respondents had two segments of 1,285 private vehicle owners and 81 respondents from commercial fleet owners, comprising cabs, three-wheeler cargo vehicles, mini-vans and last-mile commercial EVs. The survey found that the willingness to switch to EVs was higher among the two-wheeler segment compared with the four-wheeler section.

Though commercial fleet owners have positive features such as low running and maintenance costs and noise and reduced pollution with EVs, 70% of the 81 respondents were wary of the shift because of insufficient running range, limited charging network, absence of organised service network, high capital cost, and low pickup of loading vehicles.

The acceptance level among the two-wheeler owners was the high-point in the survey. It found that two-wheeler owners who already migrated to EVs were happy with the low maintenance cost and energy consumption, higher range and sharp power and torque.

Aarti Khosla, director, Climate Trends, and P. Sridharan, joint managing director, Shriram Finance, spoke on the occasion.