Commercial establishments must display names in Tamil: Labour Commissioner

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday reiterated that shops, commercial establishments and restaurants must display their names in Tamil primarily.
In a communication, Labour Commissioner R. Nandagopal stated that the names of these establishments must be in Tamil primarily and if other languages are to be used, the name should be in English and then in other languages.
The rules of display of establishments’ names in Tamil have been in force for long, in line with specific amendments to Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act, 1947 and Tamil Nadu Catering Establishments Rules, 1959.
“If the rules on the displaying of names are not followed, legal action would be initiated against violators,” the communication from the Labour Commissioner added.
