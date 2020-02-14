Commandos will make Marina beach safer

Marina beach is expected to become safer soon with fifty commandos from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) undergoing various kinds of underwater training to rescue people from getting dragged into the sea.

From scuba diving to surf board rescues and rock climbing, the commandos who are expected to be posted in the newly formed Marina TNFRS station in Triplicane, are undergoing training in various aspects of rescue mission.

“We provided a 18-day scuba diving training for the commandos and there are beach workouts daily to improve stamina and endurance. We also provided deep sea diving training to rescue people. It was a unique experience for most of the personnel who have been till date fighting fire,” said a TNFRS officer.

Besides, the personnel have also been trained to ride the all-terrain vehicles and water-ski scooters. “The main focus is to improve the swimming skills of commandos so that they can unhesitatingly jump into the water and rescue stranded swimmers,” the officer said.

There are plans to install watch towers along the Marina beach and the personnel will man them on a shift basis. To ensure high visibility, the commandos will sport fluorescent uniforms.

Apart from the rescue training, the commandos will also be trained in identifying rip currents. “Once they are deployed, we will have to check the tides frequently. We have to identify the spots where visitors can stand in the water and have fun safely,” said another officer.