Commandos put on COVID-19 duty

CHENNAI

25 June 2020 23:38 IST

An elite team is being deployed as a strike force to accompany DCPs

The elite commando force of the Tamil Nadu police has stepped into COVID-19 containment work in the city.

Known for their agility and speed, the personnel, who wear black uniforms, have been deputed as an additional force wherever required in the city.

“Initially, 20 personnel have been deputed and entrusted with Deputy Commissioners of Police for deployment in zones where lockdown violations are reported more,” said a senior police officer. “They will be used as a strike force to accompany the DCPs in thickly populated areas to spread awareness,” he added. The Washermenpet DCP took the Commando force personnel along with a few inspectors and Assistant Commissioners as part of area domination duty on Thursday. However, the residents thought it was a flag march conducted in an extraordinary situation.

Advertising

Advertising

Commissioner of Police A.K. Viswanathan clarified that it was not a flag march.

“We deployed them from our reserve strength to Deputy Commissioners. The DCP, Washermenpet, went around with them in a few vehicles. There is no need for a flag march since there is no law and order issue now. Public cooperation is very good and it is not all necessary now,” he said.

Commissioner’s appeal

Mr. Viswanathan on Thursday urged the people to cooperate with the government and the police personnel in enforcing a complete lockdown.

Addressing mediapersons here, Mr. Viswanathan said: “With the cooperation of the public, the lockdown has been implemented well. So far, 33,201 vehicles have been seized and 36,568 persons booked for violating prohibitory orders. Likewise, 16,192 cases were booked for failing to wear masks and to adhere to physical distancing norms.”

“Today is the seventh day of the complete lockdown and still five more days remain. The public should extend their cooperation to the government and the police,” said Mr. Viswanathan.

He said the delivery executives of food aggregators made it a habit to gather at one place and leave the place only after receiving orders.

The Commissioner said they had been advised to desist from this and to maintain physical distancing while standing before the outlets.

The shops or any outlets should not sell goods to customers turned up without masks, he added.

Asked about the withdrawal of security to the house of DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi in CIT Colony, Mr. Viswanathan said: “The police security was provided to the house of former chief minister [Karunanidhi]. The extension of security was not sought but security has been provided again now.”