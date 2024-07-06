Coming up: ROKA’s ninth dry waste collection drive

Residents of Kasturbanagar Association’s ninth edition of dry, recyclable waste collection drive comes with a dash of new elements.

On July 13, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., the children of Kasturba Nagar would be presenting a skit based on environment concerns and solid waste management. In addition, in the same time period, visitors would be treated to traditional Tamil folk music as part of a presentation by FEETS.

EFI’s Lake on Wheels will be stationed on July 14 at the Katurba Nagar Residents’ Association community hall in Kasturba Nagar, Adyar between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The events and the drive are open to the public. Several apartment communities across Chennai are part of this collection drive supported by Urban Ocean’s programme “We segregate”.

The drive collection points open to public are as follows:

Adyar centre

Kasturba Nagar community hall (KNRA), 2nd main road, Kasturba nagar, Adyar (Opposite Nilgiris Supermarket) Date and time: Saturday, 13 July (9 a.m. to 6p.m.) and Sunday, 14 July (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Thiruvanmiyur centre

Youth gym at 77/71, Marudeeswarar Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur

Date and time: 13 July (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and 14 July (9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.)

Velachery centre

No 43, Usha Street, VGP Seetapathi Street, VGP Seethapathy Nagar, Velachery.

Date and time: 13 July (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and 14 July (9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.)

Categories of waste that would be accepted at the three centres Adyar are as follows:

This is a dry waste collection drive, and as the name suggests, all items should be presented dry and clean. Besides, all the items should have gone through a round of segregation before being presented as the centres.

The categories

1. E-waste (electrical and electronic items)

2. Usable/unusable/torn clothes (inner garments, kitchen rags, socks, et cetera should be washed and packed separately; otherwise, they not be accepted)

3. Footwear (in any condition)

4. Books and paper

5. X-ray films

6. Empty tablet strips (without tablets)

7. Ballpoint pens

8. Toys (old, broken and in any condition)

9. All hard or soft plastics

10. Unbroken glass bottles.

Note: Mattresses,pillows and cushions will be accepted only at the Adyar centre.

For details, call 8667499135 or write in to roka.drives@gmail.com

Wasted 360, Recycle Mart and SPRECO are the aggregators that would be supporting the drive as in the past. The venue partner is Kasturba Nagar Residents Association.

(Janani Venkitesh is secretary, Resident of Kasturbanagar Association)

