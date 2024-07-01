Coming up: OMR’s very own lit fest

OMR’s very own Literary Festival is debuting in the weekend of July 6 and 7 at The Central Park South in Sholinganallur. From 5 p.m. to 8 p,m., on both days, visitors to the fest can connect with emerging local writers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This event was made possible by a sequence of other events preceding it in a manner of evolutionary progression.

Book swaps

ADVERTISEMENT

The book swap events, initially conceived by FOMRRA to recycle books in 2019, have blossomed into a movement. By encouraging participants to bring a book and take home a different one, the events have successfully diverted over 10,000 books from landfills. While text and guide books cannot be swapped they are donated to schools after the event.

Book worms

As it turned out, Book Swaps was the logical first step towards creating a culture of informal book reviewing and book recommendations. BookWorms, a WhatsApp group that is part of FOMRRA’s Community (https://community.fomrra.org), has personal book reviews, discussions, recommendations and most importantly helps members articulate their thoughts in a more structured way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Short story contest

In an effort to unleash imagination and find stories that are unique and imaginative, FOMRRA announced the “Short Story Contest” as part of the five-month-long OMR360 event. Authors of the top 10 entries will present their stories in front of an audience at the book club launch on July 7. The last date for sending in entries is July 3.

Authors among us

ADVERTISEMENT

Two authors from OMR would speak about their literary journey at the event on July 7. Gita Bharath is a teacher, retired banker and an experienced author, having written several books of poetry. The Rakshas Diaries written by her is a fun and adventure-filled story book with folklore and animal facts in which sisters Maya, Tara and the supernatural Bhadra romp through India’s natural wonders in search of ancient mantras of power.

Teen poet Samprita Swaminathan’s collection of poems, The Hidden Chronicle explores difficult experiences that teenagers face and the coping mechanisms she devised to address the challenges she faced.

Author speak

Historian and author Chitra Madhavan will explore the major landmarks along OMR — from Madhya Kailash to Mahabalipuram. A journey of what existed in the area before we all made OMR our home.

(Harsha Koda is cofounder FOMRRA)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.