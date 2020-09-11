Comedian ‘Vadivel’ Balaji dead at 42

CHENNAI

11 September 2020 04:19 IST

The 42-year-old was hospitalised around 2 weeks ago

Actor and comedian ‘Vadivel’ Balaji died in the city on Thursday.

He was 42 years old and was hospitalised around two weeks ago after his health deteriorated suddenly.

Balaji had appeared on comedy shows Adhu Idhu Yedhu and Kalakkapovadhu Yaaru. He was known for imitating popular comedian Vadivelu. He went on to act in a few films and stage shows. More recently, he played a role in the film Kolamaavu Kokila starring Nayanthara. He recently began working on a small screen project after lockdown restrictions were lifted in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

In a video message, actor ‘Robo’ Shankar said everyone was shocked by his untimely death. “I have worked with him for over 19 years and he was a good actor across television, films and stage shows,” he said. Mr. Shankar said even if there were thousands of people in the audience, he would engage them with witty responses as a sole performer.

Balaji is survived by his wife and two children.