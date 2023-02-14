‘Come up with guidelines for under 18 pregnant girls’

February 14, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) has requested the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) to frame guidelines for management of pregnant women under the age of 18.

In a letter to the DPH, the association’s president P. Saminathan said a sizeable number of pregnant women under the age of 18 approach primary health centres (PHC) for Reproductive Child Health (RCH) ID creation, antenatal check-up and deliveries as PHCs are located in rural areas.

As of now, there is no mandate to submit marriage registration certificates. As a result, some cases that come under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were getting missed out, he said. This came after a case involving a minor girl’s pregnancy in a northern district where she had approached a PHC for check-up.

SDPGA requested the DPH to frame guidelines for antenatal registration (RCH ID creation), documentation and management of pregnant women less than 18 years in PHCs.