Come out and vote: Transgender persons raise awareness in the city

With the Lok Sabha poll a couple of weeks away, Sudha, one of many transgender persons in Chennai, came to Nelson Manickam Road on Saturday holding placard in the scorching heat to raise awareness among the public on the importance of voting.

Sudha is part of Sahodaran, a non-governmental organisation working with the LGBT community. Speaking about April 19, the day of election in Tamil Nadu, Sudha says she is looking forward to returning to her school, which is her polling station, to cast vote and reminisce about the good old days.

“Times have changed for the better now. When we stand to cast our vote, people are happy and some of them even come to take a selfie with us. But this is not enough. We want everyone to come out and cast their vote,” she says.

As part of the awareness campaign, members of Sahodaran are organising public gatherings with placards to draw attention of the public. Jaya, general manager of Sahodaran and trans activist says, “Transgender persons like us have an important role to play in the society and when marginalised people like our community talk about such key issues, people will take cognisance of it. Also, we want to state that whichever party comes to power, they must give us rights for adoption too.”

Although acceptance from youngsters has increased in recent times, Sudha says, there is a long way to go for a strong representation of the transgender community in politics. “There should be inclusion and major parties in the State should give transgender persons too a seat to contest. What will significantly make a difference is, when a transgender person is part of policy making,” she adds.

In a week’s time, transwoman Nila, who also runs the NGO Pharm Foundation, will organise a street play with other transgender persons in the city showcasing the importance of voting. Their wish is that the city should register a 100 percent polling rate.

“Street play would reach a wider audience, and especially when a group of transgender persons put it up, it does make a difference. In the play, we want to tell people that each vote counts, that they should not accept cash and vote and that who they choose has long term consequences,” Nila says.