Doctors at Apollo Hospitals use combination of techniques to treat complex heart blocks

October 25, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated October 26, 2023 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

Doctors of Apollo Hospitals have used a combination of devices to treat patients with complex heart blocks.

Sengottuvelu G., interventional cardiologist and clinical lead, Structural Heart Disease Programme, Apollo Hospitals Group, said so far, 50 patients were treated through such combined strategies. Noting that India had a high incidence of heart diseases, he cited the Global Burden of Diseases Study according to which in India, 272 of every 1,00,000 population had heart diseases, while the global average was 235.

“Many patients do not come to the hospital early, resulting in multiple blocks that turn hard and are heavily calcified. We had to find a way to treat such complex blocks,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Complex Percutaneous Coronary Intervention are stent procedures done in advanced coronary artery disease. Late presentation can complicate the treatment process and increase the complexity of intervention.

He started to use multiple devices to get synergetic benefits. The approach involved a combination of advanced techniques such as laser, rotablation, shock wave lithotripsy, orbital atherectomy and cutting balloon. These techniques are customised and combined to meet the patients’ needs. “When we combine devices, we get extra benefits. We have to choose the right device for the right person. We do imaging to assess the blocks and size of the blood vessel. It is based on several features, and is individualised, tailor-made for patients,” he said.

Dr. Sengottuvelu said that in one patient, they had used rotablation and shock wave lithotripsy (ROTASHOCK) to clear the block, while in another, they did orbital atherectomy and cutting balloon (ORBICUT). “The advantages are more thorough clearing of the block and less complications,” he said.

He presented three patients — a 72-year-old woman with a densely calcified lesion, a 54-year-old doctor with left main disease and a 79-year-old man with previous bypass surgery who had a cardiac arrest at his house — who underwent such combination techniques. The team demonstrated the techniques at international forums in association with Asian Pacific Society of Interventional Cardiology and European Bifurcation Club and received peer acclaim, the release said.

Suneeta Reddy, managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said the hospital was a quick adapter of technology. She stressed the need for prevention of heart diseases.

R. K. Venkatachalam, director of medical services, Apollo Hospitals and Shivakumar Pattabhiraman, Regional Chief Executive Officer, Apollo Hospitals, also spoke.

