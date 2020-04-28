Chennai

Colourful sunsets can occur during premonsoon season over the city, say meteorologists

The sunset over Aminjikarai in Chennai during the lockdown, 27/04/2020

The sunset over Aminjikarai in Chennai during the lockdown, 27/04/2020   | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

Many people took to social media to share photographs of hues of orange and red adorning the evening sky over the weekend

Chennai's residents have been thrilled about the gorgeous sunsets they have been witness to, over the past horizon has been witnessing colourful sunsets for the past few days. Such twilight hues can be spotted during the pre-monsoon season, noted meteorologists.

Many people took to social media to share photographs of hues of orange and red adorning the evening sky over the weekend. Officials of the Meteorological Department said sometimes, crepuscular rays also commonly called as Buddha Rays were visible over the evening sky in Chennai. These rays form when the sun is below the horizon during the twilight hours.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has forecast that the isolated rainfall particularly over coastal and interior areas would occur till April 30. Chennai has chances of thundershowers on Wednesday.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, many places recorded light to moderate rainfall. Sholingur in Vellore district and Cincona in Coimbatore district were among the places that received 4 cm of rainfall.

N.Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said dry weather may return after April 30 as a low pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman sea. It would trigger a change in wind direction to hot northwesterly winds over the State. This would lead to a rise in mercury level in interior areas.

The prevailing southeasterly winds have so far kept the temperature level close to normal particularly in coastal areas like Chennai till April-end, he added.

On the brightly coloured sunsets, K.Srikanth who blogs with Chennaiyil Oru Mazhaikalam said this was due to the moisture left in the air after the thunderstorms in interior parts. “There is a refraction of the sun's rays over the sky. This is like the effect when light is passed through prisms in a science experiment. Here, moisture or water particles acts as prism. Just like beautiful sunsets during pre-monsoon season, sunrises can be brilliant during the Northeast monsoon as thunderstorms occur over the sea,” he said.

