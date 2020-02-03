Colourful artwork brightens women’s ward at Chennai’s Institute of Mental Health

A resident who seldom stepped out of her ward at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), now has a favourite spot on campus -- a concrete bench. “The colours worked the magic,” said a member of the institute’s staff.

The walls and concrete benches inside the female in-patient area of the IMH are now adorned with colourful artwork. Over the weekend, volunteers of an NGO came forward to give the area a makeover, turning the campus bright and colourful.

“IMH has been working along with Nizhal, an NGO, for a long time. Now, Nizhal involved Paint Box, another NGO, to paint the walls and concrete benches inside the female ward. The old paint on the walls had faded, and this initiative has helped to liven up the female ward,” P. Poorna Chandrika, director of IMH, said.

She added that a few residents also joined the volunteers to paint the structures. “The response from patients has been good. In fact, our staff said that one resident, who always stayed inside the ward, has started to come out and sit on one of the benches. The area has become vibrant, and patients find it pleasing,” she added.

Dr. Chandrika said they have requested the NGO to paint portions of the outpatient wing too. “A dull environment can be made pleasing with colours, for patients visiting the outpatient department,” she added.

IMH, along with Nizhal, had also initiated horticulture as a therapeutic tool for patients. Later, composting using kitchen waste was initiated for better solid waste management, and this output is being used in the vegetable garden on campus.