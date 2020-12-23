Colony in Vadapalani remains under water

The stormwater drains at Rathinammal Colony were widened last year

Though three weeks have elapsed since Nivar hit the city, residents of Rathinammal Colony and Gandhi Nagar in Vadapalani still wade through knee-deep water to reach Arcot Road.

Other key roads in the locality that are waterlogged: Ramakrishna Street, Anna Street, Gangadharan Street, Senthil Andavar Street and Dharan Singh Colony Road. In the first three streets on this list, water had to be pumped out and let into an open trench dug up along Ramakrishna Street.

Despite the water being pumped out, these roads are still plagued by water-logging. Residents cite clogs in the stormwater drains as well as in the sewage pipes of CMWSSB Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) as the reason for water stagnation.

“The water stagnation problem is compounded as sewage overflows from manholes. We have to wade through water which is mixed with sewage,” says K. Raghavan, a resident of Vadapalani.

Interestingly, the Greater Chennai Corporation widened the stormwater drains in the neighbourhood only last year under the Integrated Storm Water Drain (ISWD) Project. Residents allege that poor planning including failure to revive earlier water-discharge routes in the neighbourhood by GCC is the main reason for the water-logging. Further, they have pointed out that for many years, excess rainwater during every monsoon would get discharged into a vast open land that connects three streets: Ramakrishna Street, Anna Street and Gangadharan Street in Gandhi Nagar. It served as a soak pit for excess rainwater. But the compound wall was built around the open land a few years ago. Since then, following the rains, the roads get inundated. Widening the stormwater drains has not helped, say residents.

“Steps will be taken to discharge stagnant water and clear the drains at the earliest,” says a Corporation official.