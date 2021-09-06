Colony in Chennai finds a solution to parking problem at intersections

06 September 2021 16:51 IST

Haphazard parking is a huge problem in cities, and is acutely felt at street ends that cut into main roads, because the junction is a convenient spot for food carts and autorickshaws as it gives them good visibility. Banks and other business establishments situated nearby without parking facilities also add to the parking problem. The length of a motorcycle is almost the width of a small car and that says everything, particularly when the street is only 35 to 40 feet wide.

This was precisely the problem faced by residents of Seethamma Extension at Teynampet until about seven months ago when they had to drive into the main roads of the colony from KB Dasan Road or vice versa. Free flow of traffic was severely affected and it became more acute during college timings (there is a women’s college in the area). The residents had to complain to the police very frequently. The police responded very well every time and imposed a fine on the offender, and on one occasion, the collected fines exceeded ₹ 10,000. But this was only a temporary solution.

A couple of members in the residents’ welfare association felt that providing a median for a length of 40 to 50 feet leading into the first and second main roads of the colony would reduce the lane width and eliminate the problem, since even a single car or bike parked on either side of the road can block the traffic completely and create chaos. The residents decided to carry out a trial and make sure it will work before they spend money on the exercise.

In January 2021, the office bearers approached the traffic police to obtain a few blocks of plastic road dividers to carry out the trial .

The arrangement was for a stretch of 40-feet on first main road. The result was that the nuisance of road choking due to haphazard parking of two wheelers and other types of vehicles was greatly reduced and the traffic flowed freely. Then it was a matter of finetuning the median-line placement and length for best results. The trial was extended to second main road and they found that the solution was equally effective. Approvals from GCC and the police were obtained to proceed with the installation. The cost was borne by the residents’ welfare association.

Considering the safety aspects, the core group members involved in this project, decided to go for flexible spring posts made of polymer with reflective surface. Since the installation was completed, the traffic flow is smooth and parking of vehicles of all types has been completely eliminated.

(Bharath Srinivasan is secretary, Seethamma Extension Welfare Association)