Collegium encroaches on States’ rights, says VCK chief

CHENNAI

02 November 2020 01:24 IST

It is also against the idea of ‘federal structure’, says VCK chief

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday said the Collegium system followed in India by the judiciary not only encroaches on the rights of the States but is also against the idea of a ‘federal structure’.

Addressing a webinar on ‘State Rights and Collegium System’, he said even the Constitution defines the rights of the States and the Union Government, but the party that comes to power at the Centre doesn’t respect the rights of the States. “This [mindset] has an impact in the judiciary as well and the Collegium is an evidence of that. It is not a system that is present in the Constitution of India but created by the Supreme Court,” he said.

The Chief Justice of India has more powers than the Central government. “While it impedes State rights, the Collegium system is against the idea of federal structure reiterated by the Constitution. BJP is not just a political party that wants to get to power. They have an intention. They have a long-term vision to take India thousands of years back. They want to destroy social justice to ensure that the privileged classes continue to enjoy these privileges,” he alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

Centre-State relations

VCK general secretary D. Ravikumar said there is a need to form a committee to look into Centre-State relations again and amend the Constitution. “We passed a resolution at Maanila Suyatchi Maanadu in 2017 that a committee to look into the Centre-State relations should be formed again. Though the State governments should be consulted in the appointment of judges of the High Courts, it doesn’t happen in spirit. The State government should have the power to appoint High Court judges and Articles 217, 221, 222, 223, 224 and 224A of the Constitution should be amended accordingly.”

Former Madras High Court judge D. Hariparanthaman said, “In reality, the Supreme Court is always under the control of the Central government when the latter is strong. The Supreme Court becomes independent when the Central government is weaker.”

Referring to the incident of four judges addressing a press meet in 2018, Justice Hariparanthaman said, “They questioned the Chief Justice’s role as ‘Master of the Roster’ and suggested that he is acting at the behest of the Central government.”

Justice. Hariparanthaman added, “Amending the Indian Constitution is not easy. A two-thirds majority is needed to do that. The amendment to the Constitution is not possible only because Tamil Nadu wants it. The Collegium system is something that has been created by the Supreme Court. There is a lack of representation.”