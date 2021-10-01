Chennai

Colleges to open for first-year students

First-year students are set to go to their colleges from Monday.

The Higher Education Department has instructed colleges to be prepared to conduct orientation programmes for candidates admitted for the academic year 2021-2022.

In a circular on Thursday, the Director of Collegiate Education instructed college principals to prepare the institutions for the orientation programme, to be conducted on Monday. Regional joint directors have been instructed to apprise self-financing institutions in their respective regions regarding the same.

Colleges have been directed to emphasise the need for eligible students to be vaccinated. Institutions must also ensure that SOPs are adhered to on campuses.


Related Articles
