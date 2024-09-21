Over 300 college students take part in environmental awareness walk

An awareness walk advocating for environmental protection and India’s permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council was organised by Green Voice Global, a non-governmental organisation, near Elliot’s Beach on Saturday. Approximately 300 students from Guru Nanak College, Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology, National Service Scheme students, and members of the Youth Red Cross from D.B. Jain College participated in the event. C.S. Veeraragavan, founder of Green Voice Global, along with Assistant Professors V. Hariharan and K. Gupendran, NSS Programme Officer, Guru Nanak College, took part in the walk.

