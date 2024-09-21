GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 300 college students take part in environmental awareness walk

Updated - September 21, 2024 07:09 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
An awareness walk advocating for environmental protection was organised by Green Voice Global, a non-governmental organisation, near Elliot’s Beach on Saturday.

An awareness walk advocating for environmental protection was organised by Green Voice Global, a non-governmental organisation, near Elliot’s Beach on Saturday.

An awareness walk advocating for environmental protection and India’s permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council was organised by Green Voice Global, a non-governmental organisation, near Elliot’s Beach on Saturday. Approximately 300 students from Guru Nanak College, Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology, National Service Scheme students, and members of the Youth Red Cross from D.B. Jain College participated in the event. C.S. Veeraragavan, founder of Green Voice Global, along with Assistant Professors V. Hariharan and K. Gupendran, NSS Programme Officer, Guru Nanak College, took part in the walk.

Published - September 21, 2024 07:08 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.