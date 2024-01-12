GIFT a SubscriptionGift
College students create ruckus by dancing atop MTC bus 

January 12, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

: Tension prevailed on Friday morning when a large number of students from the Presidency College created a ruckus by climbing atop an MTC bus and danced when they were on their way to college to celebrate Pongal festival. 

The Government Railway Police personnel found a few students of the Presidency College celebrating Pongal inside the compartment of an EMU train. On information, they were rounded up by police and let go with a warning. However, they continued their celebration by dancing on the top of a bus and blocking traffic in front of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Students of Pachaiyappa’s college also indulged in similar ruckus on the road as the gates of their college were closed when they went late for Pongal celebration. Police personnel intervened and dispersed them.

Meanwhile, police arrested a college student in Nandanam for allegedly hitting another student with a beer bottle. The city police arrested S Santhosh, 18, who was studying second year in the Government Arts College in Nandanam

