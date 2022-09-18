College students clean Beasant Nagar beach

Over 700 kg of discarded bottles, footwear and polythene covers

About 200 students of the Women’s Christian College took part in the beach cleanup at Besantnagar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Hindu and G Square organised a beach cleanup drive “Team Up to Clean Up — My City My Coast My Environment” at Besant Nagar on Saturday.

In the event held as part of International Coastal Clean Up Day initiative, nearly 200 students from Women’s Christian College, Chennai, participated in the activity and about 700 kg of trash, including glass bottles, footwear and polythene covers were collected.

The initiative was aimed at creating awareness among people to protect and conserve the ecosystem. Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) was the knowledge partner for the event.

Those who took part in the cleanup drive will be felicitated with certificates on September 18 at Besant Nagar at 8 a.m. at the ‘Car-Free Sundays’ event.