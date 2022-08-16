College students clash in Tiruvallur railway station

ADVERTISEMENT

Two groups of college students clashed at a railway station in Tiruvallur district on Tuesday morning. One of the students sustained injury on his head when the opponents attacked him.

Police said students of Presidency college and Pachaiyappa's college from areas around Tiruttani, Kadambathur and Manavoor reached Chennai city everyday by train. Students from both colleges often clash at railway stations over ‘route thala’ issues.

On Tuesday morning at Egattur railway station, one group of students picked up a quarrel with another group waiting to board the train. Subsequently, it cascaded into a physical fight. They attacked one another using wooden logs and a knife

One of the students sustained head injury and was rushed to the Government Hospital, Tiruvallur. The Government Railway police have registered a case and further investigation is to nab the suspects are on.