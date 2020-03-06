College students clash at Gummidipoondi station

Tension prevailed at the Gummidipoondi railway station after a quarrel erupted between two groups of college students on Thursday morning causing panic among commuters.

The Government Railway Police said that a call was received at the GRP Control room about a clash between two groups of college students at the Gummidipoondi railway station.

Immediately a team of police officials were rushed to the station, but by the time the police officials reached the spot, the two fighting groups ran away.

The Korukkupet GRP have filed a case and are investigating.