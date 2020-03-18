Chennai

College student killed

An engineering student from Korapattarai in Latheri near Katpadi died on the spot, when his bike collided head-on with a rice-laden lorry near Latheri bus stand on Tuesday.

Police sources said D. Arunkumar, 20, studying engineering in a private college in Kaniyambadi was proceeding to Latheri when the incident occurred. In the impact, Arunkumar came under the wheels of the lorry and was crushed to death.

Latheri police have registered a case under section 304-A (Causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code and sent the body of the victim for post-mortem to Government Vellore Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai.

