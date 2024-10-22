ADVERTISEMENT

College student killed in road accident on ECR

Published - October 22, 2024 01:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The deceased has been identified as Catherine, a second-year engineering student at a private educational institution

Sivaraman R 10065

A 19-year-old college student was killed in an accident on East Coast Road (ECR) in Akkarai when a private sewage tanker ran over the two-wheeler she was travelling in with her friend on Monday (October 21, 2024).

As they were giving way to another two-wheeler that was coming from the opposite direction, her friend lost control of the vehicle and they both fell on the road. A tanker ran over her, and she died on the spot. Her friend who was driving the two-wheeler sustained injuries and is under treatment.

Adyar Traffic Investigation Team has registered a case.

