College student killed in road accident on ECR

The deceased has been identified as Catherine, a second-year engineering student at a private educational institution

Published - October 22, 2024 01:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sivaraman R 10065

A 19-year-old college student was killed in an accident on East Coast Road (ECR) in Akkarai when a private sewage tanker ran over the two-wheeler she was travelling in with her friend on Monday (October 21, 2024).

The deceased has been identified as Catherine, a second-year engineering student at a private educational institution on Rajiv Gandhi Salai. On Monday afternoon, she was riding pillion on a two-wheeler driven by her friend.

As they were giving way to another two-wheeler that was coming from the opposite direction, her friend lost control of the vehicle and they both fell on the road. A tanker ran over her, and she died on the spot. Her friend who was driving the two-wheeler sustained injuries and is under treatment.

Adyar Traffic Investigation Team has registered a case.

