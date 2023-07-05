College student killed in road accident in Kancheepuram

July 05, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

A college student was killed in Kancheepuram after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding mini-truck on Wednesday. The police said R. Thambidurai, who stayed with his grandparents in Ennathur Samathuvapuram, recently enrolled at a private college in Kilambi and had gone to pay the fees on Wednesday. On his way back, Thambidurai was riding a two-wheeler on Kilambi Main Road when a mini-truck coming in the opposite direction hit him. He fell and suffered severe head injuries. The first aid technicians, who arrived at the scene, declared him dead. The Balu Chathiram police sent the body to the Government Kancheepuram Hospital for a post-mortem. The police have seized the mini-truck that caused the accident and are investigating.