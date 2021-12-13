College student killed in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI

A college student was killed after he fell off the bus while travelling on its footboard in Kancheepuram on Saturday evening. The 18-year-old victim, Dinesh Kumar, was proceeding to his house in Pudhukandigai of Ranipet district in a private bus from Kancheepuram when the accident occurred.

Police said the victim who was travelling on the footboard of the bus suddenly fell and suffered severe injuries.

The public immediately rushed him to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital, from where he was referred to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for specialised treatment. However he died on the way. His body was taken to Government Kancheepuram Hospital for a post-mortem.

